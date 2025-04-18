OG Anunoby News: Off injury report

Anunoby (thumb) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pistons.

Anunoby missed two of the Knicks' final three regular-season games due to a right thumb sprain but is available for the start of the postseason. The 27-year-old wing finished the season strong, averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 54.0 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three over his past 10 appearances.