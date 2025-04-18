Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2025 at 1:58pm

Anunoby (thumb) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pistons.

Anunoby missed two of the Knicks' final three regular-season games due to a right thumb sprain but is available for the start of the postseason. The 27-year-old wing finished the season strong, averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 54.0 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from three over his past 10 appearances.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now