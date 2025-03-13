Oso Ighodaro News: Steps up with four blocks

Ighodaro accumulated eight points (4-4 FG), six rebounds and four blocks across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Rockets.

Nick Richards missed this game with an ankle injury, and Mason Plumlee was ejected after 13 minutes of floor time after getting into a scrap with Steven Adams. If Plumlee is issued a suspension and/or Richards misses additional time, Ighodaro would offer plenty of appeal as a streaming option. In two starts this season, Ighodaro posted 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 30.0 minutes.