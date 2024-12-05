NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DEN at CLE: Nuggets 5-4 on road; Cavs 12-1 at home

DAL at WAS: Mavs 9-1 in last 10 games; Wizards on 15-game losing streak

OKC at TOR: Thunder 7-3 in last 10 games; Raptors on two-game win streak

CHA at NYK: Hornets on six-game slide; Knicks on three-game win streak

CHI at SAS: Bulls 6-6 on road; Spurs 8-4 at home

SAC at MEM: Kings 3-7 in last 10 games; Grizzlies 10-3 at home

PHX at NOP: Suns on two-game win streak; Pelicans on nine-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Ty Jerome (illness): Questionable

DAL - Naji Marshall (illness): Questionable

WAS - Kyshawn George (ankle), Corey Kispert (ankle), Kyle Kuzma (ribs): OUT

TOR - Gradey Dick (calf), Jakob Poeltl (illness): Questionable

CHA - LaMelo Ball (calf), Miles Bridges (knee), Tre Mann (back): OUT

NYK - Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Cameron Payne (elbow): Questionable

CHI - Josh Giddey (ankle): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (rest), Coby White (ankle), Patrick Williams (foot): OUT

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (back): OUT

MEM - Zach Edey (ankle): OUT

PHX - Kevin Durant (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic (thigh): OUT

NOP - Jose Alvarado (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins (back), Daniel Theis (neck), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans ($8,100) vs. Suns

Murray finished with just seven points in his last outing, which marked his fourth game since returning from a month-long absence. However, he still racked up 38.8 DK points by stuffing the stat sheet with five rebounds, 10 assists, five steals and a block. Murray should continue to contribute across the board and is likely to find a better rhythm with his shot against the Suns, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($8,600) at Wizards

Irving came up relatively quiet in the last game but is averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five outings, including four games with more than 40 DK points and a high of 61.8. He has a great chance to get back into a groove against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($7,600) at Spurs

LaVine scored 29 points in two of his last five outings and is averaging 20.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists over that span. He must look to step up his scoring against the Spurs to help boost his squad in the absence of Coby White. He should also pad his stats on the glass, as the Spurs are giving up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards and are also without their best rebounder, Victor Wembanyama.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,800) vs. Nuggets

Mobley has reached double-digit rebounds in each of his last five outings and is averaging 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 blocks with a high of 60.5 DK points over that span. He faces a tough opponent in the Nuggets, but he should find room to thrive as they are giving up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,500) vs. Hornets

Vucevic is averaging 23.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists across the last five games and is riding a streak of four consecutive double-doubles. He is up for an excellent chance to shine against the Spurs in the absence of Victor Wembanyama. He is also likely to increase his contribution on the offensive end in the absence of Coby White.

Expected Chalk

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,000) vs. Hornets

Towns continues to dominate with the Knicks and is on a roll with 11 consecutive doubles, averaging 25.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals over that stretch. He is up for a great opportunity to prosper against the shorthanded Hornets, who are giving up the league's seventh-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers. Towns also finished with 47.0 DK points in his previous encounter with the Hornets. It is notable that the Hornets have Nick Smith back in the lineup this time around, but Towns should not have too much trouble, especially as Richards is only entering his third game back after a nearly month-long absence.

Mid-Range Money

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($6,700) vs. Kings

Bane broke out of a three-game scoring slump by turning in solid performances in both of the last two outings, topping 30 DK points in each. He has a great chance to get his shot going against the Kings, who are giving up the league's eighth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($5,700) vs. Hornets

Bridges has been a bit up-and-down this season but is averaging 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals over the last five games, including a season-best 31-point performance. He is likely to come up with another solid outing against the Hornets, who are missing a few key players in the backcourt and on the wing.

Value Picks

Davion Mitchell, Raptors ($3,700) vs. Thunder

Mitchell continues to do a solid job in helping the Raptors manage the absence of Immanuel Quickley. Mitchell is averaging 7.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game this season.

Harrison Barnes, Spurs ($4,200) vs. Bulls

Barnes is coming off a couple of muted performances, but reached at least 19 points in two of the last five games. He must look to step up his scoring to help his squad make up for the absence of their star center, and he should do well against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Oso Ighodaro, Suns ($4,400) at Pelicans

Ighodaro is up for a second consecutive start for the Suns, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. He finished with a total of 17.8 DK points in 28 minutes of action in the last game and has a good chance to build momentum against the Pelicans, who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

