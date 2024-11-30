Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for November 30

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Wizards vs. Bucks: Damian Lillard over 31.5 points and assists -115 @ bet365

The Bucks are massive favorites ahead of this matchup against the Wizards, as Washington has been one of the worst teams in the NBA while the Bucks are showing signs of being on the rise following a slow start to the season. The uptick in Lillard's play has been a huge reason why the Bucks are currently riding a five-game winning run, and it's worth noting Milwaukee has gone 5-0 since the star point guard returned from a three-game absence due to a concussion.

We're going to ride Lillard's hot hand in this contest. The star floor general has four double-doubles in his five games during that stretch, reaching the 20-point mark in his last four contests and eclipsing the 30-point plateau in the last two. He hasn't been extremely efficient, as he's shooting just 43.5 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three in that span, but he should have the ball on his hands constantly, either scoring against a backcourt that's not known for its defense or feeding Giannis Antetokounmpo. Lillard has registered at least 30 points + assists in his last four contests, and this matchup looks like a solid bet to keep that streak alive.

Warriors vs. Suns: Under 232 total points -110 @ bet365

The Suns were one of the best teams in the Western Conference in the opening weeks of the campaign and kicked off their season with eight wins across his first nine outings, but the wheels have fallen off since then. Since their 127-118 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 10, the Suns have gone 2-7 and have struggled to get things going. The return of Kevin Durant should boost the team on offense, but with Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) and Bradley Beal (calf) being questionable for this Saturday contest, the Suns, who aren't known for having a deep roster, could be shorthanded once again.

If Nurkic and Beal end up being ruled out, then the Suns would have to rely on handing heavy minutes to players such as Mason Plumlee, Oso Ighodaro and Grayson Allen, to name a few. That would be a substantial downgrade on both ends of the court, and that's not something they can afford against the Warriors, even if they're playing at home. Golden State has quite a few players listed on the injury report for Saturday, mainly Andrew Wiggins (ankle), Stephen Curry (knee) and Jonathan Kuminga (illness), and it's not like the Warriors have been playing much better of late, as they're riding a three-game losing skid while losing four of their last six. The Warriors are a bit deeper than Phoenix from a roster perspective, and the potential of seeing absences on both ends of the court, as well as the fact that both teams have been struggling, could lead to a low-scoring matchup.

Mavericks vs Jazz: Naji Marshall to score over 16.5 total points -120 @ bet365

Naji Marshall has been one of the hottest players in the NBA over the last seven days, scoring at least 20 points in his previous four contests and going for 24 points in his most recent start, a 129-114 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday. However, and while he's not likely to continue putting up solid numbers on a long-term basis, he might keep that streak alive in this match. The Mavericks won't have Klay Thompson (foot) and Luka Doncic (wrist) is doubtful, so don't be surprised if Dallas has to rely on some of their role players to step up once again.

The Jazz offer a favorable matchup for the Mavericks, as they've lost six of their last seven contests and recently dropped back-to-back contests against the Spurs and Nuggets before Thanksgiving. Having allowed more than 120 points in each of their last four defeats, the Jazz might not have the defensive prowess to slow down a red-hot Dallas team. Considering Dallas is giving Marshall a prominent role on offense due to its recent absences, expect Marshall to keep his impressive scoring run alive this Saturday.