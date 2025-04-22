Paul Reed News: Sees 11 minutes in Game 2

Reed chipped in six points (3-4 FG), one rebound, one block and one steal across 11 minutes during Monday's 100-94 victory over the Knicks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After not seeing the floor at all in Game 1, Reed entered the rotation Monday due to Isaiah Stewart being sidelined by a knee issue. Stewart is day-to-day, however, and Reed is going to have a difficult time seeing any minutes at all when the Pistons are back at full strength.