NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at PHI: Heat ended season 7-3 in 10 games; Sixers closed on eight-game win streak; season series tied at 2-2

ATL at CHI: Hawks closed season on six-game slide; Bulls went 20-21 at home; Bulls won season series 2-1

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIA - Duncan Robinson (back): Probable; Terry Rozier (neck): OUT

Delon Wright, Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic are up for more responsibility.

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee) KJ Martin (toe): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Paul Reed and Cameron Payne must step up.

ATL - Jalen Johnson (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu (toe): OUT

De'Andre Hunter, Vit Krejci and Bruno Fernando are in line for a boost.

CHI - Andre Drummond (ankle), Ayo Dosunmu (quadriceps): Questionable

Javonte Green, Torrey Craig and Jevon Carter could see more action.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($8,500) vs. Heat

Maxey topped 70 DK points in two of his last five appearances, while averaging 30.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 0.8 steals over that span. He also averaged 27.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists over four meetings with the Heat during the regular season. Additionally, Maxey is likely to find an advantageous matchup at his position as the Heat are shorthanded at the point.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($7,500) at 76ers

Herro seemed to find his rhythm, averaging 22.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists over four consecutive starts to close the season, as he eased back from a five-week absence encompassing all of the month of March. He also looked good in two regular-season meetings with the 76ers, as he went over 40 DK points in both. Furthermore, Herro must be ready to carry an increased load in the backcourt without Rozier.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,700) at 76ers

Butler averaged 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists through his final 10 regular-season appearances, including two games with more than 50 DK points. He only faced the 76ers once this season and finished with 20 points, four rebounds and five assists, in 40 minutes of action. He is likely to come with more of an edge in this crucial matchup, and he must also step up his offensive presence in the absence of Rozier.

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,400) vs. Hawks

DeRozan finished the regular season on a tear, averaging 29.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals over his last 10 appearances, including finishing with 62 DK points in his second-last outing. He faces a great opportunity to fill it up against the Hawks, who are shorthanded at the forward positions, and who gave up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage this season. DeRozan also averaged 28.3 points over three encounters with the Hawks during the season.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,400) at 76ers

Adebayo closed the season averaging 16.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the 76ers' frontcourt, but he proved to be competitive through the season, averaging 20.8 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals across four meetings.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,100) vs. Heat

Embiid returned from a two-month absence to average 30.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks, including a high of 73.8 DK points in five appearances over the final seven games of the season. He has a challenging matchup against the Heat frontcourt, but he is likely to build off the momentum built down the stretch of the season and come out with a major effort to help lead his squad into a playoff spot. Embiid finished with 29 points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block, in his only game against the Heat this season.

Mid-Range Money

Alex Caruso, Bulls ($5,800) vs. Hawks

Caruso will have his hands full against the Hawks' backcourt, but chances are his role as a stopper will keep him on the court for most of the game. He averaged 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals through his final 10 appearances this season, and he amassed 27.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Hawks.

Javonte Green, Bulls ($5,000) vs. Hawks

Green put together an impressive stretch, averaging 14.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over five consecutive starts to close the season. He may be back in a bench role but should be able to keep the momentum going against a Hawks' squad that remains shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Value Picks

Delon Wright, Heat ($3,400) at 76ers

Wright returned from a four-game absence to average 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals through three of the Heat's final four regular-season games, including a high of 31.8 DK points in the most recent outing. He is likely to have an opportunity to keep up the strong play, as he is in line for an increased role for his squad's shorthanded backcourt.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,800) at 76ers

Martin averaged 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over four consecutive starts to close the season. He is expected to remain in the starting lineup due to injuries in the roster, and his all-around gritty play style should benefit the Heat in what is set to be a hard-fought matchup.

Kevin Love, Heat ($3,900) at 76ers

Love was relatively limited through the season, averaging 16.8 minutes of action over 55 appearances, but he is likely to get the call in a high-stakes game, where his veteran savvy should pay off. Love also turned in 38 DK points in his previous meeting with the 76ers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.