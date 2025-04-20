Fantasy Basketball
Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard News: Won't start Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Pritchard will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Magic, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Pritchard is coming off an impressive regular-season finale performance for Boston, finishing with 34 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one block in the win over the Pelicans. However, the talented young guard will resume a bench role for Game 1 against Orlando on Sunday.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
