P.J. Tucker News: Signs two-year deal with New York
The Knicks signed Tucker to a two-year deal Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Tucker will remain with the Knicks through the playoffs, and he could stay in New York next season if the club exercises its team option. The veteran forward played only two minutes during his two 10-day contracts with the Knicks in March, and he's unlikely to regularly crack the rotation.
