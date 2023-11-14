NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL at DET: Pistons on eight-game slide.

IND at PHI: 76ers on eight-game win streak and undefeated at home.

MIA at CHA: Heat on five-game win streak.

ORL at BKN: Both sides coming off wins.

SAS at OKC: Spurs on five-game slide.

DAL at NOP: Mavs on two-game win streak; Pelicans have dropped five in a row.

POR at UTA: Trail Blazers on three-game slide.

LAC at DEN: Clippers 0-5 on road; Nuggets 6-0 at home.

MIN at GSW: Timberwolves on six-game win streak; Warriors have dropped three straight.

MEM at LAL: Lakers on two game win streak and 4-0 at home.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ATL - Trae Young (personal): OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic is in line for a major role.

DET - Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Isaiah Livers (ankle), Monte Morris (quadriceps), Joe Harris (shoulder), Jalen Duren (ankle): OUT

Marcus Sasser, Marvin Bagley and Ausar Thompson should continue to see extra playing time.

PHI - Joel Embiid (hip): Questionable; Kelly Oubre (ribs): OUT

Paul Reed has to step up if Embiid is out. Robert Covington is up for more action in the absence of Oubre.

MIA - Josh Richardson (back): Probable; Tyler Herro (ankle): OUT

Duncan Robinson is up for another start in place of Herro.

CHA - Gordon Hayward (hamstring), Brandon Miller (ankle): Probable; Terry Rozier (groin): OUT

Theo Maledon gets a boost in the absence of Rozier.

ORL - Gary Harris (groin), Markelle Fultz (knee), Wendell Carter (finger): OUT

Goga Bitadze is up for another start. Cole Anthony should also pick up more minutes.

BKN - Lonnie Walker (knee): Questionable; Ben Simmons (hip), Cam Thomas (ankle): OUT

Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale will likely continue to handle more responsibility.

SAS - Tre Jones (hamstring), Keldon Johnson (knee), Jeremy Sochan (groin): Questionable

Malaki Branham, Doug McDermott and Cedi Osman are in line for extra opportunity.

DAL - Maxi Kleber (toe): OUT

Dwight Powell is up for a boost.

NOP - Herbert Jones (leg): Questionable; CJ McCollum (chest), Jose Alvarado (ankle), Trey Murphy (knee), Larry Nance (ribs): OUT

Jordan Hawkins continues to start in place of McCollum. Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis and Matt Ryan remain in line for added opportunity.

POR - Scoot Henderson (ankle), Anfernee Simons (thumb), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring): OUT

Skylar Mays and Shaedon Sharpe are set to start.

UTA - John Collins (ankle): Probable; Walker Kessler (elbow): OUT

Kelly Olynyk will have a bigger role. Ochai Agbaji is expected to pick up another start.

LAC - Mason Plumlee (knee): OUT

P.J. Tucker will likely see more opportunity.

DEN - Jamal Murray (hamstring): OUT

Reggie Jackson will continue to start.

MIN - Jordan McLaughlin (knee): OUT

Shake Milton is up for more playing time.

GSW - Stephen Curry (knee): Questionable

Chris Paul could be in line for a start.

MEM - Xavier Tillman (knee): Questionable

Bismack Biyombo could see another start.

LAL - Anthony Davis (hip): Probable; LeBron James (calf): Questionable; Gabe Vincent (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (heel): OUT

Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish and Christian Wood remain in line to step up.

Elite Players

Guards

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($10,400) vs. Heat

Despite a tough start to the season for the Hornets, Ball has put up strong numbers, averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is also on a roll lately, reaching 50 DK points in three of the last four games, including a high of 71.5. He has a good chance to keep up the strong play against a Heat team that is allowing opposing point guards to shoot a league-high 50.0 percent from the field.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,100) at Warriors

Edwards has put together a fantastic start to the season, averaging 28.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He has gone over 49 DK points in each of the last five games, including a high of 61.3. He also faces a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Warriors, who are giving up the league's third-most free-throw attempts to opponents this season.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,400) vs. Mavericks

Ingram is averaging 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists on the season. He has gone over 31 DK points in four of the last five outings, with a high of 47.5. He must continue to take a lead role in the offense in the absence of CJ McCollum, and he has a favorable opportunity to thrive against the Mavericks' defense, which is allowing opponents to shoot an average of 49.2 percent from the field.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,700) vs. Trail Blazers

Markkanen has gone over 40 DK points in each of the last three games, and he has topped 55 DK points twice on the season. He has a good chance to keep up the strong play against the Trail Blazers, who are giving up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game and allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.3 percent from the field.

Deandre Ayton, Trail Blazers ($7,000) at Jazz

Ayton has not been specifically dominant since joining the Trail Blazers, but he is averaging a double-double with 11.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the Jazz, who are missing their starting center, Walker Kessler, and who are also giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,300) vs. Spurs

Gilgeous-Alexander is off to a stellar start to the season, averaging 29.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He has topped 50 DK points in each of the last four games, including a high of 65.8, and he faces an ideal opportunity to continue to excel, as the Spurs are giving up a league-high 29.1 points per game to opposing point guards.

Value Picks

Mike Conley, Timberwolves ($4,900) at Warriors

Conley is playing well lately, reaching at least 20 DK points in each of the last six outings, including a high of 33.3. He is averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.8 steals on the season. He faces a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Warriors, who are giving up the league's sixth-most free-throw attempts to opposing point guards. The Warriors could also be without Stephen Curry, which would provide a more favorable matchup.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks ($4,900) at Pistons

With Trae Young sidelined, Bogdanovic is expected to start and should see a significant role. He is averaging 13.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals on the season, and he has topped 20 DK points in each of the last five outings, including a high of 31.5.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,600) at Warriors

McDaniels has topped 20 DK points in two of the last four games and is averaging 10.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists on the season. He faces a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who are allowing opposing small forwards to shoot a league-high 51.9 percent from the field.

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors ($4,600) vs. Timberwolves

Kuminga is averaging 12.1 points and 3.0 rebounds on the season, and he has topped 15 DK points in each of the last three outings. He faces a tough matchup against a Timberwolves squad that is playing well defensively, but he will need to continue to provide a boost off the bench, especially as Andrew Wiggins has been quiet on offense this season.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($4,500) at Pistons

Okongwu continues to provide a strong frontcourt presence off the bench, averaging 9.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He has gone over 23 DK points in six of the last seven outings, including a high of 35.8, and he has a good chance to prosper against a Pistons team that is shorthanded in the frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.