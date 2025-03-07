Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Precious Achiuwa headshot

Precious Achiuwa Injury: Iffy Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 1:39pm

Achiuwa (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Achiuwa is in jeopardy of missing both halves of the club's back-to-back set due to left hamstring tightness. With Mitchell Robinson (ankle) having been ruled out already, the club may have to rely on its starters in the frontcourt to soak up more playing time, though Anton Watson and MarJon Beauchamp could provide some emergency relief.

Precious Achiuwa
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now