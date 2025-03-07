Precious Achiuwa Injury: Iffy Friday

Achiuwa (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Achiuwa is in jeopardy of missing both halves of the club's back-to-back set due to left hamstring tightness. With Mitchell Robinson (ankle) having been ruled out already, the club may have to rely on its starters in the frontcourt to soak up more playing time, though Anton Watson and MarJon Beauchamp could provide some emergency relief.