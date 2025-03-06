NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHI at ORL: Bulls on two-game slide; Magic on four-game slide

IND at ATL: Pacers on two-game win streak; Hawks 13-16 at home

PHI at BOS: 76ers on two-game slide; Celtics on two-game win streak

GSW at BKN: Warriors on two-game win streak; Nets on five-game slide

HOU at NOP: Rockets on three-game slide; Pelicans 11-19 at home

NYK at LAL: Knicks 19-10 on road; Lakers on seven-game win streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

CHI - Josh Giddey (quadriceps), Kevin Huerter (knee), Patrick Williams (knee): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (wrsit), Nikola Vucevic (calf): OUT

ORL - Cole Anthony (toe): Questionable

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hip), Bennedict Mathurin (wrist): Questionable

PHI - Paul George (groin), Tyrese Maxey (back): OUT

BOS - Sam Hauser (ankle), Jayson Tatum (shoulder): Questionable; Jaylen Brown (knee), Jrue Holiday (finger), Al Horford (toe), Kristaps Porzingis (illness): OUT

BKN - Noah Clowney (ankle): OUT

HOU - Fred VanVleet (ankle): OUT

NOP - Brandon Boston (ankle): OUT

NYK - Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), OG Anunoby (thumb), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): Questionable

LAL - Rui Hachimura (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,100) at Lakers

Brunson continues to dominate the score sheet, averaging 26.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including six with more than 40 DK points and a high of 51.8. He faces a tough matchup lined up across from Luka Doncic, but he should still be able to get his offense rolling against the Lakers, who give up an average of 3.2 three-pointers per game to opposing point guards.

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,300) at Nets

Curry has been rolling since the start of February and is averaging 28.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals through his last 10 outings, including four with more than 50 DK points and a high of 73.5. He is likely to keep up the production with a matchup against the Nets, who give up the league's sixth-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($8,600) vs. Bulls

Wagner is averaging 25.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including six with at least 40 DK points and a high of 58.5. He faces an excellent opportunity to keep up the strong play with a matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league's most points per game.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,900) vs. Bulls

Banchero racked up 73.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 27.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the last 10 outings. He has a great chance to prosper in a matchup against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's second-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,500) at Hawks

Siakam is averaging 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 54.0 DK points. He has an excellent opportunity to run up his numbers against the Hawks, who give up the league's most points and eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,900) at Lakers

Towns has missed two of the last four games but is averaging 25.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals across his last 10 appearances, including four games with more than 50 DK points and a high of 70.5. He should thrive against the Lakers, who do not have a strong frontcourt rotation, and who give up the league's ninth-most points in the paint.

Mid-Range Money

D'Angelo Russell, Nets ($5,200) vs. Warriors

After a five-game injury absence, Russell made his return in the last game and finished with 23.8 DK points. However, he is averaging 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.9 steals over his previous 10 appearances, and is likely to get his offense going against the Warriors, who give up an average of 5.0 free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Caris LeVert, Hawks ($5,300) vs. Pacers

LeVert is on a roll lately, averaging 20.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including a high of 44.8 DK points. He should keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's seventh-highest field-goal percentage.

Value Picks

Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks ($4,400) vs. Pacers

Risacher is averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 30 DK points and a high of 41.0. He has a good chance to flourish against the Pacers, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($3,800) at Hawks

Toppin is averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 53.0 DK points. He is likely to find room to prosper against the Hawks, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Wendell Carter, Magic ($5,300) vs. Bulls

Carter is up for an eighth consecutive start, after averaging 9.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals across the last seven games. He faces a good chance to shine with a favorable matchup against the Bulls, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.