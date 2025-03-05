Fantasy Basketball
Precious Achiuwa News: Pulls down 15 rebounds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Achiuwa chipped in eight points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 15 rebounds and one block across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 loss to the Warriors.

The Knicks were a bit depleted in terms of frontcourt depth due to the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns (personal), and although Precious Achiuwa did what he could off the bench, his offensive production was limited. He was a dominant force on the glass, though, and grabbed double-digit boards for the fourth time since the beginning of February. He's achieved that mark seven times in 2024-25 already.

