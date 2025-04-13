Precious Achiuwa News: Starting Sunday
Achiuwa will start Sunday's game against the Nets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
With Jalen Brunson (ankle), Josh Hart (knee), OG Anunoby (thumb) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) all sidelined, the Knicks will start Achiuwa, Cameron Payne, Miles McBride, P.J. Tucker and Mikal Bridges, though Bridges figures to play only a few minutes to keep his consecutive games played streak going. As a starter this season (nine games), Achiuwa has averaged 12.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 35.6 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now