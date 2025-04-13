Precious Achiuwa News: Starting Sunday

Achiuwa will start Sunday's game against the Nets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

With Jalen Brunson (ankle), Josh Hart (knee), OG Anunoby (thumb) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) all sidelined, the Knicks will start Achiuwa, Cameron Payne, Miles McBride, P.J. Tucker and Mikal Bridges, though Bridges figures to play only a few minutes to keep his consecutive games played streak going. As a starter this season (nine games), Achiuwa has averaged 12.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 35.6 minutes per game.