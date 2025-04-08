Fantasy Basketball
Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes Injury: Questionable to face Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 2:56pm

Grimes (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Grimes is in jeopardy of missing his first game in April due to back soreness. The 24-year-old has posted four straight outings with at least 20 points to begin the month, averaging 26.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 37.0 minutes per contest in that span. If Grimes is sidelined against Washington, Jared Butler, Jeff Dowtin and Jalen Hood-Schifino are all candidates for a bump in minutes.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
