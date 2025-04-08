Quinten Post Injury: Won't suit up Tuesday
Post (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The rookie big man was a late addition to the injury report and won't suit up due to an illness. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against San Antonio. Kevon Looney will likely receive an uptick in playing time behind Draymond Green due to Post being sidelined.
