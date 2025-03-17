NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 17

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

We have ten games on tap for Saint Patrick's Day (no Celtics, though). Grab a Shamrock Shake and take a look at my favorite FanDuel options for the day. The first tip-off is slightly later at 7:30 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Utah and Chicago have the highest projected total of the night, but the MEM/SAC and WAS/POR matchups held more interest. Vegas sent a pretty stern warning about the MIA/NYK total, but I did make one New York recommendation.

INJURIES

IND Pascal Siakam (personal) - OUT

IND Tyrese Haliburton (back) - QUESTIONABLE

IND Myles Turner (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

IND Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Siakam is the most impactful injury since his absence is a certainty. Both Turner and Haliburton could shed this tag as the day goes on. I think Obi Toppin ($4,400) is our guy to target amid Siakam's absence.

NOP Zion Williamson (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

NOP Yves Missi (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

NOP Kelly Olynyk (finger ) - QUESTIONABLE

The Pelicans are completely up in the air right now. We could see all of these tags or none of them. They don't have a great matchup against the Pistons, and I'm inclined to stay away until the starting lineup is announced. Feel free to take a closer look when that happens.

GSW Stephen Curry (back) - QUESTIONABLE

GSW Quinten Post (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Curry has dealt with several injury issues in recent weeks, but it's hard to envision him missing against Denver. Post's absence would increase usage for Jonathan Kuminga ($5,300) and Draymond Green ($6,500).

PHI Tyrese Maxey (back) QUESTIONABLE

PHI Paul George (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Andre Drummond (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Adem Bona (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Philly's situation is similar to New Orleans, although it's more likely that many of these tags will hold. Guerschon Yabusele ($5,400) would be a great play if Drummond and Bona miss, and Quentin Grimes ($7,600) would be the team's only guaranteed starter. Jared Butler ($5,200) will start if Maxey remains out.

MEM Ja Morant (hamstring) - OUT

MEM Scotty Pippen (wrist) - QUESTIONABLE

Luke Kennard ($4,700) could draw the start at point guard if Pippen is out, and you can usually count on a big night from Desmond Bane ($8,800) when Morant is out.

CHI Josh Giddey (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

Coby White ($7,700) is expected to play, although I'm reticent to pay up for him. Tre Jones ($6,300) is a little easier on the wallet.

TOR RJ Barrett (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Immanuel Quickley ($6,800) will probably return to action after a rest day, and he would get a nice boost if Barrett misses.

UTA John Collins (ankle) - OUT

UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Keyonte George (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

I'd check later in the day for news about Utah's backcourt.

ELITE PLAYERS

We only have two players above $10k for Monday's slate, and since there are viable centers at cheaper salaries, Nikola Jokic ($12,900) is a probable fade. Cade Cunningham ($10,500) has a soft matchup against New Orleans, and while he is not a must-start, he's the better spend-up tonight.

Nine players populate the $9k range, and you have to like Alperen Sengun ($9,600) against a decimated Philly frontcourt. I'm also enthusiastic about the players found from $8,000-$8,900. Jaren Jackson ($8,300) comes in at a favorable price against the Kings. We already mentioned Bane in this range.

EXPECTED CHALK

Fred VanVleet, HOU ($7,200) vs. PHI

VanVleet is rounding back into form, and I expect he'll take a leading role against the Sixers, who are still banged up. He's also priced better than Jalen Green ($7,700) who is a little too expensive relative to his production.

Malik Monk, SAC ($7,100) vs. MEM

Momk was dreadful beyond the arc in his last game, but I suspect he put in extra time at practice to address the issue in the interim. Memphis' backcourt is short-handed, and although I like Zach LaVine ($7,400) as well, fewer will head Monk's way due to fear about his long-range shot.

Alex Sarr, WAS ($6,600) @ POR

This is a battle between two young centers, but I am going to give Sarr the upper hand over Donovan Clingan. Sarr is a more integral part of the Wizards' offense, and he's put up some impressive recent totals despite the team's overall struggles.

Mikal Bridges, NYK ($6,300) vs. MIA

Bridges' numbers have been incredibly consistent in recent weeks, and Josh Hart's recent scoreless night scares me a bit. Miles McBride has the same salary, but Bridges' floor will be more dependable.

Also consider: Jordan Poole, WAS ($7,000) @ POR, Tobias Harris, DET ($6,400) @ NOP

VALUE PLAYS

Be sure to refer back to the injury report for additional options. Below you'll find other low-cost options, with one player per position.

PG Scoot Henderson, POR ($5,600)

SG/SF Toumani Camara, POR ($5,500)

SF Justin Champagnie, WAS ($5,600)

PF/SF Royce O'Neale, PHX ($4,400)

C Kel'el Ware, MIA ($5,500)

