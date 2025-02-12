Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post News: Riding with starters Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 6:34pm

Post is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Although Daniel Gafford (knee) won't play Wednesday, the Warriors have decided to roll with a traditional center in their starting lineup. Post will make his seventh start of the season, with the rookie big man averaging 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 17.3 minutes as a member of Golden State's first unit.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now