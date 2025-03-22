Fantasy Basketball
Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post News: Starting vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 3:52pm

Post is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

The Warriors are tweaking their lineup due to the absence of Stephen Curry (pelvis), and this means Post will start at center, with Draymond Green slotting at power forward while Brandin Podziemski will operate as the de-facto point guard. Post is averaging 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks per game across 11 contests in March (six starts).

