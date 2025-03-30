Reed Sheppard Injury: Won't play Sunday

Sheppard (thumb) is out for Sunday's game against the Suns, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sheppard will remain out Sunday due to a fractured right thumb. Sheppard, who has not played since March 6, seems to be closing in on a return, initially being upgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's contest before ultimately being ruled out. Also, head coach Ime Udoka noted that Sheppard didn't have any pain following Saturday's practice, but he still needs to pass more tests before returning to action. His next opportunity to suit up comes Monday against the Lakers, but even if he is available, he doesn't figure to see a sizable role.