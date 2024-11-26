NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 26

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a five-game slate Tuesday night, one that gives us a couple of more games to work with than we often see on the second weeknight of a typical week. The 10-team player pool is more than enough to allow us to put together effective tournament or cash game lineups, especially on a night where injuries are light overall and there are plenty of viable value plays to go around.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, 11/26 @ 11:00 a.m. ET:

Chicago Bulls (-4.5) at Washington Wizards (O/U: 245.0)

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat (-2) (O/U: 222.5)

Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves (-3.5) (O/U: 220.0)

San Antonio Spurs (-2.5) at Utah Jazz (O/U: 226.0)

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns (-2.5) (O/U: 235.0)

The optimism continues with Tuesday's betting lines, as the data points toward it being both a competitive and relatively high-scoring night. The fact there aren't any teams on the second night of a back-to-back certainly helps to project every game as a potential wire-to-wire affair.

The Bulls-Wizards game unsurprisingly carries a very elevated total and should be the source of plenty of standout individual scores, but the Spurs-Jazz and star-laden Lakers-Suns battles – the latter which is expected to feature the return of both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal for Phoenix – should also produce highly competitive game environments.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Jordan Poole, WAS (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Poole is sidelined, Kyshawn George will likely draw a second straight start and the rest of the starting five will enjoy elevated usage.

Jalen Green, HOU (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Green can't play, Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard will be in line to handle shooting guard duties.

Jordan Clarkson, UTA (foot): OUT

In Clarkson's ongoing absence, Johnny Juzang and Isaiah Collier should log extra minutes off the bench.

Other notable injuries:

Khris Middleton, MIL (ankle): OUT

Devin Vassell, SAN (knee): OUT

Mike Conley, MIN (toe): QUESTIONABLE

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (calf): PROBABLE

Kevin Durant, PHO (calf): PROBABLE

Bradley Beal, PHO (calf): PROBABLE

Keldon Johnson, SAN (hamstring): PROBABLE

Terry Rozier, MIA (foot): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000), Anthony Davis ($11,400) and Victor Wembanyama ($11,200).

Antetokounmpo is expected to continue playing through a mild calf issue and comes in having scored at least 56.2 FD points in four of the last five games, including three tallies of at least 62.

Davis will continue playing through his plantar fasciitis and comes into the night having just seen a four-game streak of totals of over 56 FD points snapped with a still-solid 44.5 FD-point tally Saturday against the Nuggets.

Wembanyama didn't miss a beat in his return from a three-game absence due to a knee injury Saturday, recording 54.9 FD points across 34 minutes against the Warriors. He'll enter Tuesday's very favorable matchup against the Jazz with the added benefit of two days of rest as well.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

LeBron James, LAL ($9,700)

LeBron dipped to 38.7 FD points against the Nuggets on Saturday but will remain very popular Tuesday due to his ultra-secure and elevated floor.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,000)

Edwards has typically flashed a floor of over 40 FD points in recent games and should once again be in plenty of lineups after seeing a slight salary drop.

Damian Lillard, MIL($8,800)

Lillard has scored 48.5 and 43.8 FD points in his last two games and is averaging 42 per game for the season, figures that should help usher him into plenty of lineups at his salary Tuesday.

Jimmy Butler, MIA ($8,200)

Butler has been excellent over the last two games after missing four games due to an ankle injury, scoring 52.5 and 58.8 FD points.

Nikola Vucevic, CHI ($8,100)

Quality centers like Vucevic always see elevated roster rates on smaller slates and the big man has scored 38.1 to 56.9 FD points in his last four games.

Key Values

Josh Giddey, CHI at WAS ($6,800)

As alluded to earlier, the Bulls-Wizards game shapes up as quite the barn burner given the defensive deficiencies of both squads, and Giddey could be a major beneficiary. The talented guard has proven a good fit in his new Chicago digs, averaging 30.1 FD points per game overall and recording 41.2 and 38.4 FD points in his last two contests specifically. Giddey's shooting is still rounding into form, but he has his assists back up to 6.6 per game after a down year in OKC and faces a Wizards squad allowing the second-highest offensive efficiency rating to point guards (31.1), along with 42.4 percent three-point shooting to the position. Washington is also surrendering 55.9 FD points per game to PGs in the last seven, furthering Giddey's case.

Chris Paul, SAN at UTA ($6,500)

Paul is another point guard teed up for a solid night Tuesday, considering the opposing Jazz are giving up 52.7 FD points per game to ones in the last seven and the third-most assists (10.1) per game to the position on the season. Utah is also conceding the second-most steals per game overall (10.0), while Paul checks in with an average of 34 FD points per contest in the last seven games, a stretch where he's shooting 48.2 percent (including 41.2 percent from distance) and is averaging 9.1 dimes and 1.6 steals per game. Moreover, Paul just hung 39 FD points on the Jazz two games ago on the strength of a 13-point, 10-assist double-double.

Bilal Coulibaly, WAS vs. CHI ($6,100)

Coulibaly is another player who should have a significant role in the Bulls-Wizards showdown Tuesday and already comes in with a head of steam. The 2023 seventh overall pick is coming into his own, and he's averaging 30.2 FD points over his last 11 games while shooting an impressive 53.2 percent. That sample includes four games of between 34.6 and 49.3 FD points, an excellent ceiling for Coulibaly's salary. The projected total and expected game environment bode well for Coulibaly's chances of another strong performance, as does the fact Chicago is conceding the seventh-highest offensive efficiency rating to small forwards (23.4), along with 47.4 percent shooting to the position.

ALSO CONSIDER: Alex Sarr, WAS vs. CHI ($5,800); Harrison Barnes, SAN at UTA ($5,400)

