NBA Fantasy 2024-25: Fantasy Awards Predictions

Betting on NBA futures in the preseason is a very popular pastime for NBA fans, and predicting postseason awards is one of the most common ways to get in on the action. With the 2024-25 season beginning in one week, it's a good time to make some predictions for these postseason honors. We'll delve into the most popular awards and also offer some fantasy-specific competitions.

Fantasy MVP

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

While Domantas Sabonis outdid Jokic with more double-doubles and triple-doubles last season, it's important to note how the two players differ. Sabonis gets most of his production while stationary, occasionally roaming the perimeter. Jokic is legitimately the equivalent of a seven-foot point guard, directing the offense and making plays all over the floor. He's also very mobile and can take over games in a matter of seconds, as we saw frequently during the Olympics this summer. Granted, other players like Luka Doncic could log stellar seasons and give Jokic a run for his money, but dual-category elites like Joel Embiid or Anthony Edwards would have to have career numbers to contend. This award is one again Jokic's to lose.

Fantasy Defensive Player of the Year

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Some argue that Wembanyama is still too raw to earn this award, but I would disagree. He's bound to improve on his rookie campaign where he grabbed an average of 10.6 rebounds, 3.6 blocked shots and 1.2 steals over 71 games. The youngster is currently the favorite to win the award in almost every Vegas sportsbook, and it's unlikely that 2023-24 winner Rudy Gobert will have enough usage to match with Julius Randle working alongside him this season. An elite shot-blocker like Bam Adebayo could also contend, but he'd need a spectacular season to earn recognition.

Fantasy Rookie of the Year

Zach Edey, Grizzlies

In predicting this award, one has to focus on opportunity, and the current advantage goes to Edey, who is projected to start for Memphis. Edey will play a key role right off the bat, as he'll be able to show his stuff with Jaren Jackson (hamstring) potentially out for the first week of the season. Although Edey is in a plum spot, a few other players could steal the title away from him. Zaccahrie Risacher seems to have played into a starting role with the Hawks and is having a very productive preseason. Alex Sarr is also projected to start in Charlotte and could have a massive season with the Hornets. Some are high on reed Sheppard, but he will begin the year with Houston's second unit and may not see enough time for the award. If you're looking for a true dark horse, look to Stephon Castle, who will spell Chris Paul frequently and is already making a case in the preseason.

Most Improved Fantasy Player

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers

This award is highly subjective, and the Vegas odds tend to crystallize very early without much evidence. I think Henderson is someone whose stock will rise for the award as the season continues after falling short of his lofty expectations last season. Replacing Damian Lillard was a tall order, and most of the roster (including Henderson) dealt with several injuries throughout the 2023-24 campaign. The youngster still averaged 14.0 points, 5.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds over 62 games, and it's important to remember that Henderson jumped into the NBA right out of high school. After a season of acclimating to an NBA tempo, Henderson could be in line for vast improvement, putting him squarely in the race for this honor.

Bounceback Fantasy Player of the Year

Josh Giddey, Bulls

Giddey is a clear candidate for this award after fading into obscurity with the Thunder after two solid seasons with the team. Although he played a full season, his minutes started to decrease sharply after the All-Star break. The standout didn't even start during the Thunder's preseason stint. Giddey now gets a fresh start with a new team, and although he'll have to compete for minutes, it's hard to imagine Giddey coming off the bench. Another player expected to see a career revival is Klay Thompson, who will be an early favorite as he makes an immediate impact with the Mavericks.

Most Valuable Undrafted Player

Marcus Sasser, Pistons

Sasser was probably left off many draft boards, which makes sense because the Houston product will begin the season with the second unit. Sasser is an intriguing prospect based on who's ahead of him. Cade Cunningham's injury history is extensive, and he hasn't logged a full NBA campaign in any of his three seasons as a pro. There should be a lot of room to move on this depth chart as new coach J.B. Bickerstaff clarifies his rotation, and Sasser has already logged some impressive lines in the preseason. He will also come in for Jaden Ivey at the off-guard position, which adds to his potential impact and 20-25 minute potential.