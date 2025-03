Hachimura (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hachimura will miss his 11th consecutive contest due to left patellar tendinopathy. The 27-year-old forward returned to 3-on-3 work Monday, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, and his next chance to play will come Thursday against the Bucks.