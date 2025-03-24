Fantasy Basketball
Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill News: Hands out five assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Merrill logged six points (2-9 FG, 2-9 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 120-91 victory over the Jazz.

For the third time this season, Merrill recorded at least five dimes. Despite a decent line Sunday, Merrill's fantasy appeal remains limited to very deep formats. Over his last five outings, Merrill holds averages of 3.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 three-pointers.

