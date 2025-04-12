Spencer Dinwiddie News: Available to play Sunday

Dinwiddie (knee) is not on the injury report and will be available to play Sunday against the Grizzlies.

The Mavericks will be resting several veterans for this matchup, such as Anthony Davis (groin) and Klay Thompson (foot), but Dinwiddie will play and should handle a heavy workload in the backcourt as the team's floor general. Dinwiddie heads into the final game of the regular season with averages of 12.4 points, 5.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game across 24 outings since the All-Star break.