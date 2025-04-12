Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Spencer Dinwiddie headshot

Spencer Dinwiddie News: Available to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Dinwiddie (knee) is not on the injury report and will be available to play Sunday against the Grizzlies.

The Mavericks will be resting several veterans for this matchup, such as Anthony Davis (groin) and Klay Thompson (foot), but Dinwiddie will play and should handle a heavy workload in the backcourt as the team's floor general. Dinwiddie heads into the final game of the regular season with averages of 12.4 points, 5.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game across 24 outings since the All-Star break.

Spencer Dinwiddie
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now