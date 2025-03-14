Spencer Dinwiddie News: Starts second half in loss

Dinwiddie had 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes during Friday's 133-96 loss to the Rockets.

Following the departure of Dante Exum with a fractured hand Friday, Dinwiddie started the second half and submitted his 10th game of the season with at least 20 points. With Exum out indefinitely and Kyrie Irving (knee) already done for the year, it may not be long before Dinwiddie gets back into the starting lineup. Dinwiddie has averaged 10.5 points, 3.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 28.1 minutes across 12 games since the All-Star break.