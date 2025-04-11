Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stephen Curry headshot

Stephen Curry Injury: Exits game due to thumb injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Curry went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against Portland due to a right thumb injury, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Curry appeared to suffer the injury when his right hand jammed on the knee of Justin Minaya, and the former was replaced by Brandin Podziemski at the 1:59 mark of the first quarter before heading to the locker room. Podziemski, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton would stand to see their minutes and roles increase if Curry is unable to return Friday.

Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now