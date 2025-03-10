Stephon Castle Injury: Questionable for Monday

Castle is questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks due to a left shoulder contusion, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

This is a new injury for the rookie, who put up 20 points (7-15 FG), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's loss in Minnesota. With Jeremy Sochan (calf) doubtful, Julian Champaigne and Keldon Johnson are candidates for increased roles against Dallas.