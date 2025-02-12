Stephon Castle News: Scores 20 points vs. Boston

Castle finished Wednesday's 116-103 loss to the Celtics with 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 24 minutes.

Castle has come off the bench for the Spurs' last five games, coinciding with the arrival of De'Aaron Fox. Castle has played 24 minutes or less in three of those five games, and his playing time will likely continue to fluctuate so long as he's in a reserve role. There's always the possibility that Castle joins Fox in the Spurs' starting lineup after the All-Star break, but that would mean Chris Paul would have to revert to a bench role like he did with the Warriors during the 2023-24 season.