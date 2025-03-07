Talen Horton-Tucker Injury: Likely to face Miami on Saturday

Horton-Tucker is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Miami due to a right ankle sprain.

The right ankle sprain is a new injury for Horton-Tucker, though the probable tag suggests that it's seemingly minor enough for him to play through. The 24-year-old guard could see a slight uptick in playing time if he's able to suit up Saturday, as Lonzo Ball (wrist) is listed as doubtful. Over his last five outings, Horton-Tucker has averaged 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 14.0 minutes per game.