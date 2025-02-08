Talen Horton-Tucker News: Good to go against Golden State
Horton-Tucker (lower leg) is available for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.
A left lower leg infection has caused Horton-Tucker to miss the Bulls' last four games, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to return Saturday. Now that he's back, Horton-Tucker could see his role in the Bulls' rotation increase following the trade of Zach LaVine to the Kings.
