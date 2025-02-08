Fantasy Basketball
Talen Horton-Tucker headshot

Talen Horton-Tucker News: Good to go against Golden State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Horton-Tucker (lower leg) is available for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

A left lower leg infection has caused Horton-Tucker to miss the Bulls' last four games, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to return Saturday. Now that he's back, Horton-Tucker could see his role in the Bulls' rotation increase following the trade of Zach LaVine to the Kings.

Talen Horton-Tucker
Chicago Bulls
