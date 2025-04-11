Tari Eason Injury: Won't play Friday

Eason is out for Friday's game versus the Lakers due to left lower leg injury management.

Eason, along with many of Houston's regulars, has been ruled out for Friday's contest due to the team already being locked into the second seed in the Western Conference. In his absence, Cam Whitmore, Nate Williams and Jeff Green are candidates to receive increased playing time. Eason's next chance to suit up is Sunday's regular-season finale against Denver.