Prince (knee) isn't listed on the Bucks' injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pacers.

Prince missed the club's regular-season finale due to a knee injury, though he's slated to return to game action Saturday. The veteran forward has averaged 7.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 27.8 minutes per game in his last five outings.