Taurean Prince News: Struggles with shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 8:16am

Prince contributed three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to Phoenix.

Prince has been held to single-digit points in four of his last five games. Although he's had a decent workload of 29.8 minutes per game in March, Prince's fantasy appeal has mostly been limited to deeper formats with averages of 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.

