Terance Mann headshot

Terance Mann Injury: Exits to locker room Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 9:18pm

Mann exited Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers with 2:01 remaining in the third quarter due to an apparent wrist injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mann chipped in five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and a block across 13 minutes before retreating to the locker room due to the wrist injury. If the 28-year-old is unable to return, Amir Coffey will likely pick up the slack off the bench the rest of the way.

Terance Mann
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
