Recapping the NBA Trade Deadline: Luka, AD, Jimmy and Fox Find New Homes

Once Doncic returns, Austin Reaves could see his role take a significant hit with the Lakers. Doncic and LeBron James should be tasked with running the Lakers' offense, which could lead to fewer opportunities for points and assists for Reaves.

Doncic and Davis remain top fantasy options, no matter where they play. Doncic is nearing his return from a calf injury, while Davis is working his way back from an abdominal injury. Davis is likely to shift over to power forward with the Mavericks, starting alongside Daniel Gafford . While Gafford is expected to remain a starter, he could see his production take a slight dip playing alongside Davis.

The Mavericks, Lakers and Jazz completed a three-team trade Saturday night that sent shockwaves across the NBA. There weren't even any reports that the Mavericks were open to trading Doncic, who is only 25 years old and is already one of the best players in the league. However, they decided to take the franchise in another direction, focusing more on size and defense with the addition of Davis.

This season brought a wild NBA trade deadline that saw some of the biggest names in the league change teams. Let's dive into some of the most noteworthy deals and highlight the impact that they will have on fantasy basketball moving forward.

Luka Doncic to Lakers and Anthony Davis to Mavericks

Mark Williams to Lakers

The trade that sent Davis to the Mavericks left the Lakers with a big hole at center. They filled it by acquiring Williams from the Hornets for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap. While Williams has a checkered injury history, he has been stellar when healthy. He has averaged 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks over just 25 minutes per game this season.

Knecht might be one of the biggest fantasy winners of this trade deadline. He'll go from a limited role on the Lakers to possibly starting for the Hornets. If he doesn't start, he should at least approach 30 minutes per game. He averaged 9.4 points and 1.6 three-pointers over just 21 minutes per game with the Lakers, so he's a great waiver wire target. Knecht is still available in 81% of Yahoo leagues.

With a huge void left at center after dealing Williams, the Hornets then swung a trade with the Suns. They dealt Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic and a 2026 second-round pick for Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick. After falling out of favor with the Suns, Nurkic could find himself as the starting center for the Hornets. Those who have held onto Nurkic in fantasy hoping that he gets traded couldn't have asked for a much better landing spot for him.

De'Aaron Fox to Spurs and Zach LaVine to Kings

Reports indicated that Fox was planning to leave the Kings when he became a free agent after next season. The Kings were then open to trading him and moved quickly to send him to the Spurs in a deal that netted them LaVine and draft picks. If LaVine picks up his nearly $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season, the Kings will have him for two more seasons, instead of just one with Fox. The draft picks will also help them take the franchise in a new direction following the trade of their leader.

Fox shouldn't see his fantasy value change much on his new team. He should continue to have a high usage rate playing alongside Victor Wembanyama. The biggest impact might be felt by Stephon Castle, who moved to the bench in Fox's first game Wednesday against the Hawks.

LaVine rejoins former teammate DeMar DeRozan on the Kings after the duo had spent the previous three seasons together on the Bulls. The Kings don't have a true point guard now, but LaVine, DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk are all good passers, so they don't necessarily need a straight playmaker at point guard.

With LaVine no longer on the Bulls, Josh Giddey, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu and Lonzo Ball are all primed for an increase in fantasy value. Dosunmu is still available in 63% of Yahoo leagues and has averaged 12.8 points, 6.0 assists and 1.8 three-pointers over the last five games without LaVine. Another member of the Bulls to consider on the waiver wire is Matas Buzelis, who is available in 76% of leagues. As the Bulls focus on the future, Buzelis has logged at least 20 minutes in six straight games. During that span, he averaged 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers per game.

Jimmy Butler to Warriors and Andrew Wiggins to Heat

Butler finally found his way out of Miami, but he didn't land with the Suns, who were rumored to be his preferred destination. This might actually be an even better landing spot for his fantasy value because the Warriors desperately need someone to take some of the scoring pressure off of Stephen Curry. The Warriors also reportedly signed Butler to a two-year contract extension, which should make him happy in his new home. A motivated Butler can be a force in fantasy, so his arrow is pointing up with this trade.

Wiggins goes from being the second-best scoring option on the Warriors to probably the third option on the Heat behind Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Butler hasn't been playing while suspended, which has provided a boost for the likes of Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic. With Wiggins now in the fold, both players could see a decline in minutes and production.

Khris Middleton to Wizards and Kyle Kuzma to the Bucks

Middleton has been a staple of the Bucks' franchise during their recent run of success and was on their most recent championship team. However, injuries have limited him to just 23 games this season. Even when he has been on the floor, he has only averaged 23 minutes per game. The acquisition of Kuzma gives the Bucks a healthier, younger alternative under contract through the 2026-27 season.

This move could provide a boost to the fantasy value of Kuzma, who has only averaged 28 minutes per game as the Wizards were blown out often. They had also already turned their attention towards giving their younger players added minutes. Middleton could receive plenty of rest days down the stretch, as could fellow veteran Marcus Smart, who the Wizards traded for in a separate deal with the Grizzlies. Both veterans have dealt with injuries and the Wizards are out of the playoff hunt, so there is no reason for them to push either of them to play heavy minutes.

Brandon Ingram to Raptors

Ingram will be a free agent at the end of this season and is currently sidelined with an ankle injury. He hasn't played in two months, so when he does eventually return, he will likely be eased back into action.

Injuries have been a problem for him throughout his career. He hasn't played more than 64 games in a season since his rookie campaign. The Raptors would need to jump three teams to make the Play-In Tournament, so to justify this trade, they will need to sign Ingram to a contract extension.

When Ingram does return, he figures to eat into the usage rates of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Ingram himself could also be in line for fewer shot attempts than he saw with the Pelicans. Gradey Dick would likely move to the bench, dealing a blow to his fantasy value.

The biggest fantasy winners of this trade are Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy, who will be plenty busy now that Ingram is officially no longer in the picture. Keep an eye on Kelly Olynyk, who will likely play reserve minutes at power forward and center for the Pelicans. If Williamson were to miss any time, Olynyk would be an attractive waiver wire option.

De'Andre Hunter to Cavaliers and Bogdan Bogdanovic to Clippers

The Cavaliers are making a push for a title with the addition of Hunter, who they acquired from the Hawks for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two pick swaps. Hunter has been a valuable source of points and three-pointers for fantasy managers, averaging 19.0 points and 2.6 three-pointers per game. With more talent around him on the Cavaliers, his usage rate should decline.

The Hawks weren't done dealing, sending Bogdanovic and three second-round picks to the Clippers for Bones Hyland and Terance Mann. Bogdanovic provides the Clippers with an immediate upgrade as their sixth man off the bench.

The biggest winner from these two trades could be Zaccharie Risacher, who is in line for added minutes and shot attempts down the stretch. With Johnson and Bogdanovic out, Risacher has averaged 17.5 points and 2.5 three-pointers over the last four games. Risacher is available in 76% of Yahoo leagues. Don't expect him to provide much in the way of rebounds and assists, but fantasy managers who need a boost in scoring and three-pointers should consider adding him.