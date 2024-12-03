Terance Mann Injury: Suffers fractured finger Tuesday
Mann sustained a fractured middle finger on his left hand in Tuesday's 127-105 win over Portland, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. He ended the game with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one block across 13 minutes.
Mann underwent imaging that revealed a fractured finger on his non-shooting hand after exiting the game with 2:01 remaining in the third quarter. The 28-year-old guard will be re-evaluated Wednesday, though he's at risk of missing the second leg of the back-to-back set in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, at a minimum. If Mann is sidelined, Amir Coffey and Jordan Miller are candidates to see an uptick in playing time off the bench.
