Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Terance Mann headshot

Terance Mann Injury: Won't make Atlanta debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 2:48pm

Mann (recently traded) will not play against the Bucks on Friday.

Mann and Bones Hyland were acquired by the Hawks on Thursday while Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round picks were sent to the Clippers in return. Hawks general manager Landry Fields said Friday that the hope is Mann will join the team for the start of its three-game road trip Saturday against the Wizards, per Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network. Prior to the trade, Mann averaged 5.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 17.6 minutes per game since the beginning of January.

Terance Mann
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now