Terence Davis Injury: Sidelined for season finale

Davis (undisclosed) didn't play in Saturday's 124-119 G league win over the San Diego Clippers.

Davis will finish the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.9 steals across 25.7 minutes per game in 38 outings. The 27-year-old put together an efficient season from beyond the arc, averaging 2.8 three-pointers per game while shooting 41.5 percent from deep.