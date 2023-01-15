NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, January 15

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

As usual, FanDuel will use Sunday's later games for its main slate, giving us five games to utilize. Even if you are enjoying Sunday's wildcard action, you can make your final picks at halftime of the Giants-Vikings game.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The Kings and Spurs can claim the highest projected total for Sunday, and we made sure to find targets for both teams. We were successful in finding room for every team, but we were a little light on the Magic and Nuggets. Feel free to mine for additional value with those two teams.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries on today's slate. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment for long-term and ongoing injury scenarios.

BRO Kevin Durant (knee) - OUT

The Nets will rely on Joe Harris ($4,200) and T.J. Warren ($5,200) as they try to make it through what could be a month-long absence from Durant.

SAC Kevin Huerter (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

If Huerter is out, Davion Mitchell ($3,900) will probably be the biggest beneficiary, but Terence Davis ($3,700) could be worth a flier as well.

DEN Jamal Murray (ankle) -QUESTIONABLE

After leading the charge without Nikola Jokic on the floor, it's Murray's turn to land on the injury report. Although we may see him in Sunday's game, Bones Hyland ($5,400) would see his role increase if Murray can't make it.

DAL Christian Wood (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

DAL Tim Hardaway (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

DAL Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) - OUT

Look to Dwight Powell ($3,900) and Reggie Bullock ($4,300) as the best budget plays for these potential absences.

PHI Tobias Harris (knee) - OUT

Harris' production will be spread among many reserves, and I can't recommend any of them with confidence. Trust the starters.

LAL Patrick Beverley (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

LAL Lonnie Walker (knee) - OUT

LAL Austin Reaves (hamstring) - OUT

If Beverley stays out, Russell Westbrook ($8,300) would see a slight boost in production. The same would be true for Dennis Schroder ($5,700), keeping in mind Beverley's output isn't all that significant on paper.

ELITE PLAYERS

I see merit to a heavy elite load for Sunday's matchups, and it's mostly due to the amount of value I see on the slate. Luka Doncic ($12,500) may be without some key playmakers, but the lightning-fast pace of the game against Portland may be too good to avoid. I also prefer Joel Embiid ($11.400) a bit more over Nikola Jokic tonight.

I don't see recognizable underpricing from elites until I get to De'Aaron Fox ($8,500), who is entirely too cheap in my opinion. Domantas Sabonis ($10,300), his more expensive counterpart, is another great choice for the Kings against the Spurs.

Also consider: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC ($10,200) @ BRO

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($7,800) @ DEN

This will be the rookie's first action against the Nuggets, but I'm not at all worried about his potential in the matchup. While his median sits at around 37 FDFP, he can explode and go well north of that number at any time. If his recent numbers are any indication, ROY honors should be his for the taking.

Ben Simmons, BRO ($7,000) vs. OKC

If there's ever a moment to prove his worth, it's while Durant is sidelined. For the Nets to break even over the next month, the team needs Simmons to excel. His numbers resemble a rich man's Draymond Green at the moment, and we need a little more than that to justify an add. We need 10 or more shot attempts out of Simmons, and if he hits that mark, he's worth the risk.

Keldon Johnson, SAS ($6,800) vs. SAC

Thanks to a favorable salary, Johnson should be exceedingly popular tonight. I suspect a lot of the sharps will look to Tre Jones ($6,800), and the two Spurs are at the exact same salary point. It's a tough call, but I'm more inclined to give Johnson the nod based on the matchup. De'Aaron Fox should be able to give Jones a hard time, and Johnson could be in for an easier defensive matchup, especially if Kevin Huerter is out.

Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL ($6,700) @ POR

The Mavs could be without a few role players, so take the high projected total and run with Dinwiddie. His recent history against the Trail Blazers is a tale of opposites, with a great and not-so-great result against Portland this season, but Luka Doncic will need more help with potential absences scattered throughout the lineup.

VALUE PLAYS

Be sure to fire up the values we identified in the Injuries section. Here are some additional budget calls we're looking at.

De'Anthony Melton, PHI ($5,000) @ LAL

While I'm sure James Harden and Tyrese Maxey will light things up, Melton's skill set seems ideally suited to pick up some of Tobias Harris' lost production. His numbers have been a bit rocky, but his knack for slashing inside and finding the open lane should come in handy, especially if the Lakers are successful in neutralizing Joel Embiid.

Bol Bol, ORL ($4,400) @ DEN

Bol should get more up to speed in his second game back, and it seems like he's the best option to match up against Nikola Jokic. While he won't contain Jokic, he's the best candidate to grab more rebounds from the All-Star with his 7-foot-2 frame.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.