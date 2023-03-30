Around the Association: Stars return, Randle Leaves, J-Dub Calls Game + More from a Wild 10-Game Wednesday Night

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

Welcome back to another edition of Around the Association. For the second straight week, a 10-game Wednesday night slate has brought to us loads of excitement and news across the league. We witnessed the returns of multiple All-Stars, a rookie showdown ending with a game-winner and a vintage performance from a former MVP. Without further ado, let's dive into one wild Wednesday night around the association:

Nightly Notables

Bucks Duo Dominates

JRUE AND GIANNIS WITH VIDEO GAME NUMBERS 🎮 The Bucks are the first team in NBA history to have both a 50-point scorer and a 35-point triple-double in the same game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/gEkdERQfJD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2023

In what was a competitive game for nearly three quarters, Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo each served up perhaps their best outings of the season against the short-handed Pacers. Holiday erupted for a career-high 51 points (20-30 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes while leading the Bucks to a 149-136 victory. The 32-year-old point guard 18 points in the third quarter to help seal the deal for Milwaukee. Holiday has proven to be able to provide scoring in bunches, with this outing marking his fourth appearance this season with at least 35 points, however, one should temper expectations going forward as this marked just his first 20-point outing in his last 12 showings. Antetokounmpo delivered his own impressive outing, ending with 38 points (14-18 FG, 10-14 FT), 17 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 32 minutes in the win. The two-time MVP started out the gate hot with 13 points and seven rebounds in the first quarter and never looked back. This marked the two-time MVP's fifth triple-double of the season.

While fantasy managers were able to enjoy outstanding outings from Holiday and Antetokounmpo, this win improved Milwaukee's record to 55-21, currently good for first in the East and 3.0 games ahead of the second-seeded Celtics. With the chances of Milwaukee resting its key players on the rise, managers must be paying close attention as the season winds down.

Light That Beam

For the first time since I have been alive , the Sacramento Kings have made the NBA playoffs. It has been a special year for the Kings, who absolutely crushed the tanking Trail Blazers 120-80 to earn their first post-season spot in the past 26 years. While the team has been led by the star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis all season long, it was almost fitting that Sacramento clinched the playoffs in such a balanced effort.

Four out of five of the Kings' starters reached double-figures while Malik Monk led the way off the bench with a team-high 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 27 minutes. With the Kings officially clinching the playoffs, fantasy managers must be on the alert if the team opts to rest their rotation players in any of their outings moving forward. The likes of Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis, Chimezie Metu and Richaun Holmes could all see increased opportunities in those situations. Congrats to the Kings and their loyal fans around the world!

76ers Duo Returns

After missing one and four games, respectively, the return of both Joel Embiid (calf) and James Harden (Achilles) got off to a rough start with the Mavericks holding a double-digit lead in the first half in Philadelphia. However, Philadelphia was able to rally back in the second half and eventually was able to pull away to a 116-108 victory behind strong showings from its start duo. Embiid dropped in 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 33 minutes in the win. Despite missing Monday's potential showdown against Nikola Jokic, Embiid now has recorded at least 25 points in all but two of his last 25 appearances. Harden didn't miss a beat on the playmaking end in his return, finishing with 15 points (4-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and three steals over 38 minutes of action. Dating back to before his Achilles injury, Harden has recorded at least 10 dimes in eight out of his last nine appearances. In fact, Harden's season-long average of 10.9 assists per game would be the highest mark in his past seven seasons.

Each loss grows more important for Dallas who still remain outside the play-in game with a 37-40 record, good for 11th in the West. While the Kyrie Irving trade was supposed to bring the team to the next level, the Mavericks have now gone 7-10 with the All-Star point guard in the lineup. While Dallas is on the brink of disaster, fantasy managers are in a good spot with the Mavericks in no position to rest their star players.

Durant Back in Action

After missing 10 straight games due to an ankle injury sustained during pre-game warmups, Kevin Durant was finally able to make his home debut as a member of the Phoenix Suns. The former MVP was on a minutes restriction finishing with 16 points (5-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes of play. While it was certainly not his most efficient outing, Phoenix was still able to pull away in what was a back-and-forth battle between the Timberwolves.

he win improved Phoenix's record 40-35 which is currently tied for the fourth-best record in the West. With the Suns only 3.0 games ahead of the 10-seedst Thunder, Phoenix will still need to keep their star players on the floor to ensure that they do not fall into the play-in range. Even with Durant on a minutes restriction going forward, managers should have no second thoughts about firing the 34-year-old into lineups.

While we are talking about players, coming back from injury, Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the court after a brief one-game absence solely due to injury maintenance over his right calf. In what was his third game back after his lengthy absence, Towns finished with a strong 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes. This marked the 27-year-old's highest-scoring outing and minutes logged since returning to the Timberwolves lineup. Minnesota currently sits at the 7th seed with a 39-37 record and is just 1.5 games above the 10-seed. Similar to Phoenix, each game down the stretch is important for the Timberwolves, which bodes well for the team's fantasy assets moving forward.

Randle Goes Down, Knicks Hang On

On a night where we witnessed the returns of multiple All-Stars, unfortunately, there was not only positive news with Julius Randle exiting without return due to an ankle injury sustained during the second quarter of New York's 101-92 win over the Heat. Randle was able to stay on the floor to shoot free throws, but immediately headed to the locker room and was clearly in some degree of pain. Despite being without their leading scorer, the Knicks were able to prevail to victory behind a stellar defensive fourth quarter, limiting Miami to just 15 points in the final frame. Immanuel Quickley paved the way on the scoring end with 23 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-11), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals over 32 minutes as he continues to pull ahead in the Sixth Man of the Year Race.

If Randle is unable to return to New York's lineup for its upcoming games, the likes of Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein and Obi Toppin emerge as candidates to receive more playing time moving forward. However, it wouldn't be too surprising to see most of Randle's usage be diverted to Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley and even RJ Barrett. The bottom line is that while a Randle injury would be detrimental to the Knicks as a team, New York's role players should see more time while the team's go-to-guys should also find themselves in better fantasy situations.

Williams Calls Game in Rookie Showdown

Jalen Williams keeps the Thunder's playoff hopes alive with the putback game-winnerhttps://t.co/gEVUVzNhYR pic.twitter.com/0R2cCYlLfn March 30, 2023

Top ten picks, Jalen Williams and Jaden Ivey, met for the second time in their careers during Wednesday's thrilling contest between the Thunder and the Pistons. With the Thunder down by 106-105 in the final 10 seconds after Cory Joseph drilled a go-ahead triple on the preceding possession, Williams came to the rescue, converting a put-back layup to put the Thunder ahead with under a second remaining. On top of the game-winner, the rookie out of Santa Clara ended with a game-high 27 points (11-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block over 37 minutes in the win. This performance was yet another stand-out performance from Williams who continues to make a late-season push for the Rookie of the Year award, averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals across 33.9 minutes per game since the All-Star break. Even more importantly, this win improved OKC's record to 38-39, which is good enough for the 10-seed in the West, but is just 1.0 game ahead of the 11-seeded Mavericks.

While Williams and the Thunder were able to wake away with the win, Ivey put up another strong showing in the defeat. The rookie guard totaled a team-high 24 points (8-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 31 minutes of play before fouling out. Ivey was especially clutch for Detroit down the stretch until his night was cut short due to the foul trouble. Similar to Williams, Ivey has taken his game up a notch with the season winding down, averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists over 32.8 minutes per game post-All-Star break.

Westbrook, Covington Turn Back the Clock

With both Paul George (knee) and Kawhi Leonard (personal) out Wednesday in Memphis, Russell Westbrook ignited the Clippers to an impressive 141-132 victory. The veteran guard erupted for 15 points in the first quarter while finishing with a season-high 36 points (13-18 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks over 35 minutes in the win. While this marked the UCLA product's first 30-point outing of the season, if George and Leonard continue to miss time, Westbrook is in a prime position to provide season-best fantasy totals at the crux of the season. Robert Covington was also key for the Clippers in the win, ending with a season-high 27 points (9-10 FG, 7-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals over 32 minutes. The veteran forward legitimately couldn't miss from deep. While it is encouraging to see Covington reach lofty scoring totals, one should certainly proceed with caution as this marked just his first 20-point game of the season. This has essentially been a lone bright spot in what has been a major down year for Covington, the 271st-ranked eight-category asset. The 32-year-old had been a top-50 option each of the past three seasons.



Explosive THT

The Utah Jazz's trade deadline moves combined with some late-season injuries have really opened up some opportunities for some of the younger options on the team and Talen Horton-Tucker has taken full advantage. With the Jazz short-handed Monday against the Spurs, THT exploded for a career-high 41 points (15-25 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes in a 128-117 victory. Horton-Tucker has started the team's last 16 games, averaging 16.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists across 28.1 minutes per game. While the Iowa State product remains a difficult fantasy option to trust due to his inconsistent play, this was his fourth game with over 20 points and four assists while also his second outing scoring at least 37 points across his stretch as a starter, indicating that he can provide impressive fantasy games given the role. If Lauri Markkanen (hand), Jordan Clarkson (finger) and Kelly Olynyk (illness) all remain out, THT is in a great spot to build off his career night.

Quick Hitters

Anthony Davis carried the Lakers to a crucial 121-110 win over the Bulls, ending with a game-high 38 points (13-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 39 minutes. This victory improved Los Angeles' record to 38-38, where they currently sit as the eighth seed, but are just 1.5 games ahead of the 10-seeded Thunder. This win certainly helps the Lakers' post-season chances, but with five games remaining, anything is possible in this wild Western Conference.

GRAYSON ALLEN POSTER OMG 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ae9jvwPdnA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 30, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday may have stolen the spotlight, but Grayson Allen had the play of the game with his emphatic jam over his former teammate Jordan Nwora. This honestly might have been the best dunk I have seen out of the high-flying guard since his HoopMixtape days in high school.

Jordan Nwora. This honestly might have been the best dunk I have seen out of the high-flying guard since his HoopMixtape days in high school. Bennedict Mathurin shined in Indiana's loss, ending with 29 points (11-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 41 minutes. This marked the rookie's second straight outing with at least 25 points. Mathurin wasn't the only productive young Pacer with Andrew Nembhard dropping in an impressive 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and 15 assists in 28 minutes. While the rookie guard remains a tad inconsistent, Nembhard is averaging a respectable 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists across 30.2 minutes per game over his 19 appearances without Tyrese Haliburton (ankle/elbow) in the lineup.

Bones Hyland notched another impressive outing and was especially clutch for Los Angeles down the stretch, finishing with 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes. With the Clippers short-handed, Hyland is starting to emerge into his new team's rotation, averaging 16.8 points and 7.0 assists across 24.0 minutes over the Clippers' last four outings.

Dillon Brooks had his best scoring outing in quite some bit during the loss to the Clippers, recording 30 points (12-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes. This marked the Oregon product's first outing with at least 20 points in his last 37 appearances.

Keegan Murray finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes of action during Monday's playoff-clinching win over Portland. While it wasn't the most impressive outing of Murray, the Iowa product officially set the NBA rookie three-point record during the victory. With his 188th triple of the year, Murray passed Donovan Mitchell's mark he set during his 2018 rookie campaign.

Shaedon Sharpe continues to see his production rise for the Trail Blazers as the season winds down, finishing with a career-high 30 points (10-27 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block in 45 minutes during Monday's rough loss to the Kings. Sharpe has now started the team's previous five games and has recorded at least 24 points in all but one of those outings. Over that five-game span, Sharpe is averaging 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals over 38.6 minutes per game, good for the 63rd overall nine-category option across that stretch. While this has not been the end of the season that Portland had hoped for, it is great to see at least some positives with Sharpe's improving game.

In what was a close game throughout, the Nets were finally able to pull away from the Rockets late in the fourth quarter, finishing the game on an 18-4 while ending up winning 123-114. Cameron Johnson led the way for Brooklyn, totaling 31 points (11-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes. While this did mark only Johnson's second 30-point outing of the season, it has been an outstanding fantasy year for the 27-year-old who currently sits as the 58th overall nine-category option.

Kevin Porter dropped yet another strong game, finishing with 31 points (11-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and three steals over 40 minutes. Across his last nine showings, Porter has topped the 20-point mark in six appearances, averaging 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals over 36.8 minutes while ranking as the 51st nine-category fantasy asset over that span.

Best and Worst of the Night

Best of the Night: Jrue Holiday - 51 points (20-30 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes.

Worst of the Night: Jimmy Butler - 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes.

Rookie of the Night: Jalen Williams - 27 points (11-19 FG, 1-1 3Pt 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one game-winner over 37 minutes.

