Trayce Jackson-Davis News: Logs eight rebounds in garbage time

Jackson-Davis totaled 13 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes during Tuesday's 133-95 victory over Phoenix.

Jackson-Davis has played sparingly since his recall from the G League, but he racked up a decent line quickly with a flurry of points and rebounds in the final minutes. The return of Jonathan Kuminga has not been a positive for Jackson-Davis, who lost his foothold with the first unit after struggling with a pesky knee injury.