Tre Jones News: Struggles with shot

Jones closed Monday's 121-103 win over the Pacers with eight points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, eight assists and one block over 34 minutes.

This wasn't Jones' best night from the field, obviously, but he's cleared 30 minutes in four straight games while Lonzo Ball (wrist) remains on the shelf. During that stretch, Jones has produced ninth-round value in nine-category formats with 13.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 32.6 minutes.