Trey Lyles News: Used sparingly again Wednesday

Lyles logged one point (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds over nine minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 victory over the Pelicans.

Lyles played no more than 10 minutes for the third straight game, a trend that has unsurprisingly coincided with the arrival of Jonas Valanciunas. Serving as the third-string center, Lyles' role is likely to be limited moving forward, despite the fact that he does provide the Kings with a floor-spacing option.