Tristan Vukcevic News: Makes most of bench minutes

Vukcevic racked up 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 110-90 loss to the Magic.

Vukcevic hasn't been the most consistent performer off the bench for the Wizards, but he's found a way to score in double digits in three of his last seven appearances. Both his role and the lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis limit his upside considerably, so Vukcevic shouldn't be anything more than a streaming option in deep formats throughout the rest of the fantasy season.