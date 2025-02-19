Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Mid-Week Adds After the Break

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

The Mavericks will be forced to play small for a while. Anthony Davis (thigh), Daniel Gafford (knee) and Dereck Lively II (ankle) are all poised to miss multiple weeks. Even Dwight Powell (hip) doesn't have a timeline for

Sarr is averaging 27 minutes per game for the season and has struggled with his efficiency, shooting 39.3% from the field and 64.0% from the free-throw line. However, he has proven to be more efficient when given added minutes, shooting 42.0% from the field across the 10 games in which he has logged at least 30 minutes. In those games, he averaged 13.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers. Don't be surprised if he regularly plays at least 30 minutes a game moving forward.

The Wizards were sellers at the trade deadline, sending Kyle Kuzma to the Bucks. They also dealt veteran Jonas Valanciunas to the Kings, freeing up even more minutes at center. They still have Richaun Holmes and Tristan Vukcevic on the roster, but the runway is clear for Sarr to play a lot of minutes down the stretch.

The NBA emerges from the All-Star break ready to make a push for the playoffs. It's also time for fantasy managers to try and fortify their rosters for the stretch run. Here are some players to consider adding off the waiver wire in Yahoo leagues who could provide significant production when it matters the most.

The NBA emerges from the All-Star break ready to make a push for the playoffs. It's also time for fantasy managers to try and fortify their rosters for the stretch run. Here are some players to consider adding off the waiver wire in Yahoo leagues who could provide significant production when it matters the most.

Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards (54% available)

The Wizards were sellers at the trade deadline, sending Kyle Kuzma to the Bucks. They also dealt veteran Jonas Valanciunas to the Kings, freeing up even more minutes at center. They still have Richaun Holmes and Tristan Vukcevic on the roster, but the runway is clear for Sarr to play a lot of minutes down the stretch.

Sarr is averaging 27 minutes per game for the season and has struggled with his efficiency, shooting 39.3% from the field and 64.0% from the free-throw line. However, he has proven to be more efficient when given added minutes, shooting 42.0% from the field across the 10 games in which he has logged at least 30 minutes. In those games, he averaged 13.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers. Don't be surprised if he regularly plays at least 30 minutes a game moving forward.

Max Christie, Dallas Mavericks (58% available)

The Mavericks will be forced to play small for a while. Anthony Davis (thigh), Daniel Gafford (knee) and Dereck Lively II (ankle) are all poised to miss multiple weeks. Even Dwight Powell (hip) doesn't have a timeline for a return.

Christie has already been logging heavy minutes, averaging 35 minutes over six games with the Mavericks. He started the last two games and played 39 minutes in each of them. As a member of the Mavericks, Christie has averaged 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.5 three-pointers. He has also shot 48.6% from the field and 82.6% from the free-throw line. For fantasy managers who need help at guard, don't hesitate to add Christie.

Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz (59% available)

Collier played sparingly to begin his rookie season, which wasn't shocking considering that the Jazz already had three more than capable guards in Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson and Keyonte George. However, injuries then started to set in at the position. Clarkson has only played in 30 games this season, and Sexton (ankle) has missed eight of their last 16 games.

Collier performed well when he was finally given an opportunity to play more, and he has parlayed that into a starting job. Over his last 17 games, he has averaged 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists. He also shot 47.3% from the field, which is a vast improvement over his season mark of 41.3%. The Jazz are well on their way to having one of the worst records in the league, so Clarkson and/or Sexton could receive rest days down the stretch. Expect to see plenty of Collier moving forward.

Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers (62% available)

The Trail Blazers entered the season with a lot of depth at center. Deandre Ayton was locked in as their starter at the position, they had a capable backup in Robert Williams III (knee), and they selected Clingan seventh in the 2024 Draft. While they were rumored to be shopping Williams leading up to the NBA trade deadline, they ultimately stood pat at the position. However, an injury to Ayton (calf) has cleared up their logjam at the position.

Ayton is going to miss a minimum of four weeks with his injury. At best, he could return in the middle of March. If the Trail Blazers continue to fall down the standings or if Ayton has any setbacks during his recovery, there is a chance that he doesn't play again this season. Clingan started and logged 31 minutes in the first game that Ayton missed, posting 17 points, 20 rebounds, two assists and three blocks against the Nuggets. Those type of juicy stat lines will be difficult to replicate, but Clingan should be a double-double threat who can provide plenty of blocks on a nightly basis. Add him now while you still can.

Bol Bol, Phoenix Suns (65% available)

The Suns are still searching for supporting players to step up and provide some support for their star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Tyus Jones has played well at point guard, but center has been an area of weakness, with Jusuf Nurkic falling out of favor and eventually being traded. The Suns did add Nick Richards from the Hornets, but were unable to improve their overall depth at the trade deadline.

With the team searching for a spark, they have decided to give Bol an opportunity. He has logged at least 30 minutes in three straight games and started each of the last two games. Over those three games, he averaged 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers. It's a small sample size, but it illustrates his potential to be a difference-maker in multiple categories. He's worth taking a chance on in fantasy moving forward.

Caris LeVert, Atlanta Hawks (72% available)

A lack of depth has become an issue for the Hawks. It started when they lost Jalen Johnson (shoulder) for the season. Then, they traded away De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Things then really took a turn for the worse with Larry Nance Jr. (knee) and Vit Krejci (back) going down with long-term injuries that will sideline them for multiple weeks.

The Hawks received LeVert in the trade that sent Hunter to the Cavaliers. While he still isn't starting, he has logged at least 32 minutes in both of the last two games. First, he posted 18 points, eight rebounds and three three-pointers against the Magic. Then he recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two three-pointers against the Knicks. LeVert has averaged at least 17.0 points per game for a season three times in his career. He also has three seasons in which he has averaged at least 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. With plenty of minutes likely coming his way, LeVert is not someone to ignore in fantasy.