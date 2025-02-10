Fantasy Basketball
Tristan Vukcevic headshot

Tristan Vukcevic News: Standout showing off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Vukcevic ended with 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 131-121 loss to the Spurs.

Although Vukcevic fell a lone point shy of his career high, he was still able to establish a new season high Monday. The rebuilding Wizards have been rolling with veteran Richaun Holmes as their starting center in the absence of rookie first-rounder Alex Sarr (ankle), but Vukcevic will remain a candidate for increased playing time down the stretch of the campaign. The 2023 second-rounder has averaged 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 threes in 14.0 minutes while shooting 53.2 percent from the field across his last seven contests.

