Tristan Vukcevic News: Standout showing off bench
Vukcevic ended with 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 131-121 loss to the Spurs.
Although Vukcevic fell a lone point shy of his career high, he was still able to establish a new season high Monday. The rebuilding Wizards have been rolling with veteran Richaun Holmes as their starting center in the absence of rookie first-rounder Alex Sarr (ankle), but Vukcevic will remain a candidate for increased playing time down the stretch of the campaign. The 2023 second-rounder has averaged 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 threes in 14.0 minutes while shooting 53.2 percent from the field across his last seven contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now