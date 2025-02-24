Tyrese Martin News: Hits three triples off bench Monday

Martin ended Monday's 107-99 loss to the Wizards with 15 points (4-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 23 minutes.

Martin wasn't that efficient from inside the arc Monday, but he found more success from three-point range as he connected on three triples for the fourth time this season. Martin recently had his two-way contract converted to a standard NBA contract for his solid contributions off the bench. He has averaged 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 23.7 minutes per game since the beginning of January.