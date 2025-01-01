NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at DET: Magic 7-10 on road; Pistons 5-8 at home

CHI at WAS: Bulls on two-game win streak; Wizards on two-game slide

NOP at MIA: Pelicans on 10-game slide; Heat 9-5 at home

BKN at TOR: Nets on two-game slide; Raptors on 11-game slide

UTA at NYK: Jazz on four-game slide; Knicks 9-1 in last 10 games

DAL at HOU: Mavs on two-game slide; Rockets 11-5 at home

Injuries to Monitor

ORL - Anthony Black (back): Questionable

CHI - Zach LaVine (toe): Questionable; Ayo Dosunmu (calf): OUT

WAS - Jordan Poole (hip): Questionable

NOP - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): Questionable; Jose Alvarado (hamstring): Doubtful; Brandon Ingram (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

MIA - Duncan Robinson (foot): Questionable; Terry Rozier (suspension): OUT

BKN - Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

TOR - RJ Barrett (illness), Gradey Dick (hamstring), Immanuel Quickley (elbow), Ja'Kobe Walter (finger): Questionable; Bruce Brown (rest): OUT

UTA - John Collins (hip): OUT

NYK - Jalen Brunson (calf): Questionable

DAL - Dereck Lively (hip): Questionable; Naji Marshall (suspension), Luka Doncic (calf): OUT

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): Questionable; Amen Thompson (suspension): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,400) at Rockets

Irving missed the last game but is expected to be back in action against the Rockets. He will be responsible for a major workload in the absence of Luka Doncic, and he should do well against the Rockets, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,500) vs. Pelicans

Herro managed 48.0 DK points, before being thrown out late in the last outing. He is averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points. He is likely to prosper against the Pelicans, who give up the league's second-highest shooting percentage to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($10,100) vs. Nets

Despite the Raptors' troubles, Barnes continues to fill the stat sheet, averaging 18.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.0 steals over the last five games, including a high of 47.0 DK points. He has a good opportunity to get his offense going against the Nets, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage.

Cameron Johnson, Nets ($7,600) at Raptors

Johnson is averaging 21.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five appearances, including a high of 61.0 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the struggling Raptors, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,700) vs. Pelicans

Adebayo is averaging 17.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He has a great opportunity to pad his stats against the Pelicans, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage and most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($10,400) vs. Jazz

Towns has scored at least 30 points in three of the last five games and is averaging 26.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over that span, including three with more than 50 DK points. He faces an ideal chance to keep rolling against the Jazz, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Ben Simmons, Nets ($6,000) at Raptors

Simmons is averaging 9.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steals over six consecutive starts, including a high of 40.0 DK points. He should continue to see more touches in an adjusted role since the absence of Dennis Schroder. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Raptors, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($5,400) at Heat

Jones does a great job padding his stats on the defensive end and is averaging 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.4 steals over the last five games. He is likely to do well against the Heat, who give up the league's ninth-most points and seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards. The Heat also give up the league's ninth-most turnovers per game.

Jonas Valanciunas, Wizards ($5,000) vs. Bulls

Despite moving in-and-out of the starting lineup, Valanciunas continues to deliver solid numbers, averaging 12.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 21.8 minutes per game over the last five outings. He is likely to prosper against the Bulls, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Miles McBride, Knicks ($4,000) vs. Jazz

McBride topped 25 DK points twice in the last five games, while averaging 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Tyrese Martin, Nets ($3,800) at Raptors

Martin is averaging 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the last five games, including two with more than 20 DK points. He should continue to make the most of his opportunities while the Nets deal with injury trouble.

