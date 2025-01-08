NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, January 8

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Wednesday's NBA eight-game slate will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and we've got our best recommendations for FanDuel's wide array of contests below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

I'll make a significant investment in the CHI/IND game tonight, and I also think that the Sixers' absences will open up some great avenues for value.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

DEN Nikola Jokic (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Aaron Gordon (calf) - OUT

Jokic's status for Wednesday is up in the air. Dario Saric ($3,600) will log another start if the MVP candidate is ruled out.

PHI Joel Embiid (foot) - OUT

PHI Paul George (groin) - OUT

PHI Kyle Lowry (hip) -OUT

PHI Andre Drummond (toe) -QUESTIONABLE

We can earmark Guerschon Yabusele ($5,300) as Philly's starting center with Embiid and Drummond on the injury report. I'll mention other impact players for this team later in the article.

NYK Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

The rest of New York's starting lineup will make up for Towns if he is absent. I'm not keen on a direct pivot for the center.

WAS Jordan Poole (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Malcolm Brogdon (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

WAS Kyle Kuzma (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

If these tags all hold, Washington will be depleted against the Sixers tonight. The situation will ease matters for Philly, who have a few absences of their own. I'd focus attention on backup guards if Poole and Brogdon miss, with Carlton Carrington ($4,800) emerging as the best option.

NOP Trey Murphy (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

The Pelicans are thrilled to have Zion Williamson back, but Murphy's absence is still impactful since he also absorbs Brandon Ingram's missing minutes. Herbert Jones ($5,700) should have an effective evening if Murphy is out.

BKN Cameron Johnson (ankle) - OUT

BKN D'Angelo Russell (leg) - OUT

BKN Ben Simmons (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

This trio joins a lengthy list of losses on the injury report. Day'Ron Sharpe ($4,500) logged an impressive double-double off the bench Monday night, and Tyrese Martin ($4,800) also played well in a starting role.

POR Deni Avdija (wrist) -QUESTIONABLE

POR Jerami Grant (face) -OUT

The Trail Blazers have covered Grant's absence effectively, and although Avdija creates a hole in the second unit, I won't single out a budget pivot for the team.

ELITE PLAYERS

Five players headline the player pool with salaries above $10k. Towns can be excluded due to his injury tag. Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,900) and Victor Wembanyama ($12,200) will square off for the first time this season, but the totals and pace of this game pale in comparison to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's ($11,300) marquee matchup against Cleveland. SGA would probably be my favorite at the very top.

We only have two players in the 9k range, so our 13-player load in the $8k range isn't a surprise. The smattering of Philly absences probably signals a big night for Tyrese Maxey ($8,900) and he's also far cheaper than Gilgeous-Alexander at point guard. You can still get involved with Thunder via Jalen Williams ($8,200) if SGA is outside of your price range, and it's no surprise to see key guys on the other end of this game at this salary level, namely Donovan Mitchell ($8,400) and Evan Mobley ($8,200).

Also consider: Josh Hart, NYK ($8,000) vs. TOR

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Zach LaVine, CHI ($7,900) @ IND

Earlier in the season, it's been difficult to recommend LaVine due to the negative correlation between his salary and production, but he's on a very impressive three-game run. He destroyed San Antonio on Monday night with 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, good enough for a 60 FDFP total. The pace and total of the game present a favorite spot for me tonight, so I have no problem using his dual eligibility.

Pascal Siakam, IND ($7,500) vs. CHI

I want to continue involvement with the high pace and total of this matchup, and Tyrese Haliburton's questionable tag persuades me to target Siakam as the secondary option. Myles Turner should be hassled by Nikola Vucevic, allowing Siakam to produce a good total. Past results against Chicago also promote an endorsement.

Anfernee Simons, POR ($7,300) @ NOP

Simons was feeling his shot Monday night against the Pistons, where he exploded for 48 FDFP. I'll assume he remains in the zone against the Pelicans, who have already yielded three excellent stat lines to the guard this season. I also wouldn't count out Shaedon Sharpe ($6,100) in this spot.

Tobias Harris, DET ($6,100) @ BKN

Harris' veteran presence will come in handy against the shorthanded Nets, and he should excel due to Brooklyn's weakness at this position. Harris logged an 18/5/6 line against Detroit back in November, and I expect his total to be higher in this scenario.

VALUE PLAYS

Kelly Oubre, PHI ($5,900) vs. WAS

When you consider Philly's absences, Oubre clocks in at an excellent salary. He showed no ill effects from the hand sprain that sidelined him for several games, posting 39.7 FDFP against the Suns Monday night. I expect Oubre to be very popular, so he's probably better suited for cash games over MME tournaments. Caleb Martin's ($5,100) lower salary should also be advantageous.

I'll round out the article with an additional player at every position, with a focus on players with salaries below $6k.

PGSG Andrew Nembhard, IND ($5,200)

SG/SF Toumani Camara, POR ($5,400)

SF/PF Jalen Wilson, BKN ($4,200)

PF/SF OG Anunoby, NYK ($6,300) - good previous results against former team

C Jalen Duren, DET ($6,000)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.