Walker Kessler News: Double-double in Wednesday's return

Kessler amassed 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 143-105 loss to the Rockets.

After sitting out the last two games for conditioning reasons, Kessler looked very fit as he recorded his 28th double-double of the season. The Jazz are after draft lottery odds and not wins, so Kessler is likely to continue getting rested over the final weeks of the regular season, but he's remained productive when in the lineup. Over 16 appearances since the All-Star break, the 23-year-old center is averaging 10.3 points, 13.2 boards, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 assists while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor.